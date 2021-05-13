CoinMetro Token (XCM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $224,132.00

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One CoinMetro Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges. CoinMetro Token has a total market capitalization of $111.16 million and approximately $224,132.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinMetro Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinMetro Token Profile

XCM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,899,903 coins and its circulating supply is 303,149,903 coins. CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com . CoinMetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

Buying and Selling CoinMetro Token

