Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 7,000 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $769.82 million, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

