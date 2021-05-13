Colliers Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $195.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

