Columbia Property Trust (CXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 15th

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CXP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 3,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,300. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
