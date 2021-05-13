Columbia Property Trust (CXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 15th

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CXP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 3,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,300. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

