Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 240.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

