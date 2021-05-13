Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,778,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of AEIS opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

