Comerica Bank Has $4.24 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 83,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in ABB by 2,344.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in ABB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 334,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB opened at $32.57 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABB. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

