Comerica Bank Has $4.35 Million Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,363 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter.

JCOM opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average is $104.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

