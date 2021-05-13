Comerica Bank Sells 8,584 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veritex were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $128,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,604 shares of company stock worth $3,108,247 in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VBTX opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

