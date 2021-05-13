Commerzbank’s (CBK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

ETR:CBK opened at €6.26 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.24. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

