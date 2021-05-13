Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.83% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $95,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.22. 25,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $80.86.

