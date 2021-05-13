Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.79% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $171,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,265,000 after buying an additional 352,355 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB remained flat at $$116.41 on Thursday. 25,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,037. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.83 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.