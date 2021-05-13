Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 27,271 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $76,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BATS:NOBL traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.25. 808,015 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

