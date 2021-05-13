Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $281.66 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $281,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 220,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

