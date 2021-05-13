Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 88,342 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 892,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $108,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,952 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.45. 1,184,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

