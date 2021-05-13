Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

JCS opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Communications Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Communications Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Communications Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

