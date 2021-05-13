Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 1,789,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,844. The firm has a market cap of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. Compugen has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

