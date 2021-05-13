Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFXTF traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

