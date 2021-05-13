Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Conn’s stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.