Constitution Capital LLC Acquires 7,270 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.7% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 561,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $264.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

