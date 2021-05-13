Constitution Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,464. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.74. The company has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

