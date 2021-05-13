ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of WISH traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

WISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last quarter.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

