Contrasting Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -248.03% N/A -43.44% Elanco Animal Health -8.45% 3.43% 2.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $16.54 million 20.51 -$128.79 million ($3.93) -1.84 Elanco Animal Health $3.07 billion 4.94 $67.90 million $1.06 30.28

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elanco Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elanco Animal Health 1 3 9 0 2.62

Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 110.93%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus target price of $32.23, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. It also has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations in approximately 90 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

