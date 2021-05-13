Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Shares of CTS opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.73. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -181.22.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.