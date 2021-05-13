Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,355,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,547. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

