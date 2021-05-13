Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,355,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,547. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.