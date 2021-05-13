Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 429 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 163,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.76. 1,665,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87.

