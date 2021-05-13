Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Trading Up 11.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was up 11.6% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 9,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 827,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

