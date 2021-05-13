Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

