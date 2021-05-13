Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
CLM stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
