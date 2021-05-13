Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

CLM stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

