Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,951.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

