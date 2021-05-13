Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.16. Coupang has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.