Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Covanta has decreased its dividend by 51.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 756,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,742. Covanta has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

