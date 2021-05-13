Cowen Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $140.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.73.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $117.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $3,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 58,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

