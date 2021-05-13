Cowen Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $58.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.07.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $586,306.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,141,523 shares in the company, valued at $125,692,335.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

