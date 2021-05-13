Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

MLHR opened at $44.47 on Monday. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

