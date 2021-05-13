Credit Suisse Group Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $261.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $231.79 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

