Credit Suisse Group Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s current price.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

