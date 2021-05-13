Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $82.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.41.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. 78,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

