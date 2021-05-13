Credit Suisse Group Lowers Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Price Target to $48.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 220.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

