Credit Suisse Group Trims Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Target Price to $48.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

BRLXF opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

