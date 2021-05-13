Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $6.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 148,599 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 334,230 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

