Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 419,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,899,382 shares.The stock last traded at $4.12 and had previously closed at $4.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 755,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 466,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,677,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 118,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

