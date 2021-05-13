Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.02.

CPG stock opened at C$5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.84. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.37%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

