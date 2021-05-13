Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 308.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 308.71 ($4.03).

Several brokerages have commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

CRST traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 421.20 ($5.50). 296,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,229. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 412.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 434.20 ($5.67).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

