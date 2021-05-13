Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 308.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 308.71 ($4.03).

Several brokerages have commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

CRST traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 421.20 ($5.50). 296,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,229. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 412.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 434.20 ($5.67).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.