CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.31.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.09. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.