Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $45.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRTO. Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

