Critical Survey: Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences N/A -28.67% -22.85% Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32%

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Xenetic Biosciences and Global Blood Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 13 0 2.72

Xenetic Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $85.12, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Xenetic Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Global Blood Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 765.36 -$12.77 million N/A N/A Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,080.08 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -7.77

Xenetic Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing inclacumab, a novel human monoclonal antibody to treat vaso-occlusive crises; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

