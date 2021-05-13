Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Crocs worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 182.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 982.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $7,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROX opened at $97.95 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

