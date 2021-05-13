Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of CROMF opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

