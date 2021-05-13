CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $189.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.30 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

